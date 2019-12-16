Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader: media

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk after Lam took her oath, during the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday where he said he recognized her courage to govern the Asian financial hub in “exceptional times” and supported the city’s police to uphold the law.

Lam met Xi during a regular duty visit to the mainland. Xi’s brief comments to the media before the closed door session were broadcast by Hong Kong’s Cable Television.

Earlier, Lam met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang who said Hong Kong was not yet out of the “dilemma” facing the city’s economy after months of sometimes violent protests. [nL4N28Q15E]