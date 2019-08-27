World News
August 27, 2019 / 7:28 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

China says resolutely opposed to G7 statement on Hong Kong

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing is resolutely opposed to a statement from the G7 summit that referenced the current unrest in Hong Kong.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing.

The G7 group “reaffirms the existence and importance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 on Hong Kong and calls for violence to be avoided,” according to the statement.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below