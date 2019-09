German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she discussed Hong Kong with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and that there needed to be a peaceful solution for the city.

Li, speaking at a joint news conference in Beijing with Merkel, said China wanted to prevent unrest in the former British colony, which has been convulsed by protests in the past few weeks.