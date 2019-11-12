China says stopping violence is the most important thing in Hong Kong

Student protesters sit outside a dormitory in City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said stopping violence is the most important thing in Hong Kong now after the United States condemned “unjustified use of deadly force” in the latest violence and urged China to honor its commitments to freedom of expression in the territory.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

Police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on a fire in Hong Kong on Monday.