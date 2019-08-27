China security minister says to crack down on violent terrorist activity

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s public security minister, Zhao Kezhi, visiting Guangdong province near Hong Kong, said China will crack down on violent terrorist activities and firmly safeguard its political security.

Zhao, in a statement issued by his ministry, was quoted as saying China would rigorously fend off and crack down on all subversive and terrorism activities to ensure the security and stability of the country.

Hong Kong has seen weeks of at times violent protests, the city’s biggest crisis since its handover from colonial ruler Britain to China in 1997.