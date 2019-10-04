China says it supports anti-mask law in Hong Kong

Anti-government office workers wearing masks attend a lunch time protest, after local media reported on an expected ban on face masks under emergency law, at Central, in Hong Kong, China, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China said on Friday it supports a law introduced by Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam that will ban anti-government protesters from wearing face-masks state television CCTV reported.

Yang Guang, spokesman for China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said the chaotic situation in Hong Kong cannot continue indefinitely, and that Hong Kong has reached a critical moment.

Yang said the protests were evolving into a revolution with foreign intervention.