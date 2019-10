China says it supports anti-mask law in Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: Yang Guang, spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, attends a news conference on the current situation in Hong Kong, in Beijing, China September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China said on Friday it supports a law introduced by Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam that will ban anti-government protesters from wearing face-masks state television CCTV reported.

Yang Guang, spokesman for China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said the chaotic situation in Hong Kong cannot continue indefinitely, and that Hong Kong has reached a critical moment.

Yang said the protests were evolving into a revolution with foreign intervention.