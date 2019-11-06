China supports more aggressive measures to tame Hong Kong unrest: official

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Wednesday Beijing supports more aggressive measures to tackle the unrest that has roiled the Chinese-ruled city of Hong Kong for more than five months.

Han said the protests were damaging the “one country, two systems” formula under which the Asian financial hub has been governed since its handover from Britain to Beijing in 1997.

Lam had met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in Shanghai, where he voiced support for her administration.