Hong Kong's Lam to visit China and meet Xi on December 16: Cable TV

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in a weekly news briefing after local elections in Hong Kong, China, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will visit Beijing on Dec. 16 and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hong Kong broadcaster Cable TV said on Tuesday, citing sources.

The visit would come as relations between China and the United States have been strained by Washington’s support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The United States last week signed into law legislation supporting the protesters. Beijing responded by barring U.S. military vessels and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong and imposed sanctions on several U.S. non-government organizations.