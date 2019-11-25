China says stopping violence, restoring order is paramount in Hong Kong: ministry spokesman

Office workers shout slogans as they attend a lunchtime anti-government protest in the Central district of Hong Kong, China, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry, asked about the results of the weekend’s district council elections in Hong Kong, said stopping violence and restoring order is the paramount task in the city at the moment.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, made the comment at a daily press briefing on Monday.

Voters turned out in record numbers over the weekend in an overwhelming win for the pro-democratic parties, increasing pressure on the Chinese-ruled government to listen to demands for greater democratic freedoms.