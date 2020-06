FILE PHOTO: Riot police stop and search pro-democracy demonstrators as they take part a singing song protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that the Group of Seven nations should stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, responding to a joint statement issued by G7 foreign ministers calling for a halt to the national security legislation planned for the city.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing that China expressed strong indignation and opposition to the G7 statement.