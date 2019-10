Police officers stand guard during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

(Reuters) - Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and pepper spray on Sunday to try to break up thousands of anti-government protesters gathered illegally at the Kowloon waterfront, the latest in a series of sometimes violent clashes over more than four months of unrest.