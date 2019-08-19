Washington cannot influence China's decisions on Hong Kong- Global Times tabloid

(Reuters) - The United States cannot influence China’s decisions in handling the situation in Hong Kong, China’s influential state-controlled tabloid Global Times said late on Monday.

“Political and public opinion elites in the US must understand that although they have the ability to instigate Hong Kong’s radical protesters and make it harder for Hong Kong to restore order, they absolutely cannot influence Beijing’s decisions on Hong Kong’s situation”, it said in an editorial.

The editorial comes as Hong Kong is gearing up for further demonstrations this week after organizers said 1.7 million people attended Sunday’s protest.