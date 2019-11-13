Highlights: Hong Kong on edge as violence spreads

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters planned to paralyze parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence.

Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police battled pro-democracy protesters at several university campuses in sometimes savage clashes overnight.

Police fired tear while activists torched vehicles, hurled petrol bombs at a police station and metro train and broke into a shopping mall.

Following is the latest news from the protests:

- 21:51 p.m. (1351 GMT) on Tuesday: Clashes at Hong Kong’s Chinese University bring highway traffic to a halt.

- 1535 GMT Tuesday: Police say they have used “minimum necessary force” as the situation in Chinese University deteriorates with rioters throwing bricks and petrol bombs, and firing arrows and a signal flare at police.

- 1559 GMT Tuesday: Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says in a statement that Hong Kong’s government has made the city “the shame of Asia” and a police city. “The DPP urges the entire Taiwan to closely watch and support Hong Kong. Don’t let Hong Kong people be alone.”

- 2025 GMT Tuesday: Broadcaster RTHK says the European Union called on all sides to show restraint and said a swift end to violence was paramount.

- 2313 GMT Tuesday: Transport Department says a total of 220 sets of damaged traffic lights are under urgent repair in various districts.

- 0035 GMT Wednesday: Education Bureau announces that parents may decide whether their children should go to school with some major transport routes seriously affected.

- 0037 GMT Wednesday: Legal team will help Chinese University file an injunction to stop police from entering the campus and using lethal weapons without a request from the university.

- 0049 GMT Wednesday: RTHK says police have moved in to dismantle barricades at Mong Kok and Kowloon Tong.

- 0100 GMT Wednesday: Police say rioters have set up roadblocks and are destroying public transport facilities in various places, leading to serious traffic jams on many roads.

- 0148 GMT Wednesday: Hospital Authority says a total of 81 people injured in the 24 hours to 7.30 a.m., including 63 males and 18 females, aged from 10 months to 81. In addition, a man who police shot was in serious condition while a man doused in petrol and set on fire was in critical condition.

- 0150 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong’s stock market drops 2% to a three-week low, outpacing falls elsewhere in Asia.

- 0210 GMT Wednesday: MTR Corp announces train service disruption on the West Rail Line due to train door obstruction at various stations, and suspended services on the entire East Rail and Kwun Tong lines. Services on the Tung Chung, Tseung Kwan O and Ma On Shan lines are disrupted.

- 0234 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong property sub-index falls 3% to the lowest in five weeks

- 0253 GMT Wednesday: Hong Hong government officials tell reporters that transport in the city has been paralyzed and the situation cannot continue.

- 0254 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security John Lee says “No places, including universities, are excluded from the rule of law. If crime happens, police will definitely take enforcement action. I hope schools will not become places that produce violence.”

- 0314 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong Association of Banks says in view of traffic conditions, some bank branches in various districts are closed and services suspended.