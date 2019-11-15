Highlights: Hong Kong paralyzed for fifth day, students guard campuses

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fifth day on Friday, forcing schools to close and blocking some major highways, as university students barricaded campuses and authorities struggled to calm the violence.

Protesters sit on the roof of a bridge overlooking the Cross Harbour Tunnel, which was blocked after demonstrators occupied the nearby Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned an “attack” in London on the city’s justice secretary saying the incident was brutal and transcended the bottom line of a civilized society.

Latest news from the protests are as follows:

- 1000 p.m. (1400 GMT on Thursday): The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission says the U.S. Congress should enact legislation that would suspend the special economic status Hong Kong enjoys under U.S. law should China deploy forces to crush protests in the territory.

- 1434 GMT on Thursday: China President Xi Jinping said restoring order and stopping violence is the most urgent task for Hong Kong, China’s state television CCTV reported.

- 1540 GMT on Thursday: Hong Kong government says in a statement in response to a report issued by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission that foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the city

- 1816 GMT on Thursday: The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department expressed sadness at the death of a cleaning service worker on Thursday night after he was hit in the head by hard objects during a protest.

- 1947 GMT on Thursday: Hong Kong’s secretary for justice, Teresa Cheng, castigates a violent mob in London on Thursday for causing her “serious bodily harm” as she made her way to an event. A video clip of the altercation shows a group of protesters surrounding her, and her later falling to the ground. The secretary made a report to police in London.

- 2348 GMT on Thursday: Transport Department says Tolo Highway and Cross Harbour Tunnel have been suspended because of road blockages and damaged facilities. East Rail Line stations between University and Lo Wu/Lok Ma Chau at the border are closed. About 210 sets of traffic lights are under urgent repair.

- 2352 GMT on Thursday: MTR Corp says train service on the West Rail Line is disrupted with trains between Yuen Long and Tuen Mun stations suspended

- 0035 GMT on Friday: Chief Executive Carrie Lam expresses indignation over the “attack” on the secretary for justice in London saying it was brutal and must be strongly condemned.