FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference after the reshuffling of the Japanese cabinet at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The situation in Hong Kong is deeply concerning and stability is important, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday regarding China’s decision to impose a new security law on Hong Kong.

The spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, was speaking at a regular news conference.