Factbox: What's next for Hong Kong's protest movement

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s government is expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws on Friday that would include banning face masks at protests, two sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move to ease months of violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Protesters shield themselves with umbrellas at a demonstration at Taikoo station in Hong Kong, China October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Following are the key dates in Hong Kong’s protest movement and the most recent developments as reported by Reuters.

WHAT’S COMING UP:

Friday, Oct. 4 - The government of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to discuss emergency laws that would allow it to ban face masks at protests, among other measures.

Rallies are planned across the city to protest against any moves by the government to invoke emergency laws.

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Anti-mask rally and march from the shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Garden close to government headquarters.

Protesters also plan an early Halloween celebration in the shopping and tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui, inviting people to gather wearing masks.

HOW DID WE GET HERE:

Oct. 1 - Police shoot a teenage protester, the first to be hit by live ammunition in almost four months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, amid violent clashes on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.

Sept. 26 - Protesters trap city leader Carrie Lam in a stadium for hours after she holds her first “open dialogue” with the people in a bid to end months of protests.

Sept. 22 - Police fire tear gas to break up pro-democracy demonstrators who trashed fittings at a railway station and shopping mall.

Sept. 17 - City leader Carrie Lam pledges to hold talks with the community to try to ease tensions.

Sept. 8 - Security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters in the Causeway Bay shopping district.

Sept. 7 - Police fire tear gas for a second consecutive night after fending off airport protests.

Sept. 4 - Lam announces formal withdrawal of extradition bill. Critics say it is too little, too late.

Sept. 1 - Hong Kong commercial centers paralyzed as protesters and police exchange petrol bombs and tear gas.

Aug. 31 - CCTV footage shows footage of police beating protesters on a train at Prince Edward metro station in Kowloon district as they cowered on the floor.

Aug. 12 - Hong Kong’s international airport grinds to a halt as protesters target terminals. China likens protests to terrorism.

Aug. 10 - Police fire volleys of tear gas to disperse protesters, sending tourists fleeing.

Aug. 2 - Thousands of civil servants join anti-government protests, defying a warning from authorities to remain politically neutral.

July 21 - Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas as demonstrations descend into chaos and protesters target Beijing’s representative office in city. Men wearing white T-shirts attack protesters at the Yuen Long metro station as they return from rally.

July 14 - Clashes break out as tens of thousands of protesters escalate fight in suburbs.

July 9 - Lam says extradition bill is “dead”. Critics are not convinced.

July 1 - Protesters smash up the Hong Kong legislative building, marking a direct challenge to Beijing.

June 21 - Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong.

June 15 - Bowing to pressure, Lam suspends extradition bill.

June 12 - Police fire rubber bullets as peaceful protests turn to chaos.

June 9 - Hundreds of thousands rally in fresh wave of protests against the extradition bill.

May 11 - Scuffles break out in Hong Kong legislature between pro-democracy lawmakers and those loyal to Beijing.

April 28 - Tens of thousands take to the streets to protest against extradition bill.

April 3 - Hong Kong launches new extradition law despite opposition.

March 31 - Thousands march against proposed extradition bill, fearing an erosion of personal freedoms and the city’s status as an international business hub.

Feb. 2019 - Hong Kong government announces it is considering a bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.