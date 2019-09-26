Hong Kong protesters block roads near stadium where leader Carrie Lam spoke

Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue of first community dialogue held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Anti-government protesters blocked roads with iron railings near a stadium where Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam held a public meeting on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if Lam had left.

Police raised a blue flag warning of force if protesters did not disperse, a move commonly followed by tear gas in more than three months of sometimes violent protests.

Residents turned on Lam in the talk, criticizing her for curbing electoral freedoms, as she began the first “open dialogue” session with the public.