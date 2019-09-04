World News
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces withdrawal of extradition bill: source

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that has plunged the city into its worst political crisis in decades, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Lam made the announcement in an internal meeting with pro- establishment lawmakers and Hong Kong delegates of China’s National People’s Congress. She is expected to make a public announcement later on Wednesday.

A senior government source also confirmed the impending announcement to Reuters of the withdrawal.

