August 9, 2019 / 9:41 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protests have hit business like a 'tsunami'

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday the business community was very worried about the long-term consequences of protests in the Asian financial hub.

Lam was flanked by business leaders as she told the media that downward economic pressure had hit like a “tsunami”.

The city has been embroiled in a political crisis throughout the summer, with anti-government street protests turning increasingly violent.

Retail sales and tourism numbers took a knock in June.

