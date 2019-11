Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government office in Beijing, China November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam strongly condemns violent action against lawmaker Junius Ho, she told a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho was attacked by a man wielding a knife on Wednesday and was taken to hospital along with an injured aide.