Hong Kong leader says biggest responsibility for ending crisis lies with government

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she should hold talks with the people no matter how difficult as she opened the first “open dialogue” sessions in a bid to end nearly four months of sometimes violent protests.

She also said the biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis lay with the government.

Beijing-backed Lam was holding talks with 150 members of the community, with each participant to be given around three minutes to express their views, as hundreds of anti-government protesters chanted slogans outside the meeting’s venue.