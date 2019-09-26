World News
September 26, 2019 / 11:17 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Hong Kong leader says biggest responsibility for ending crisis lies with government

1 Min Read

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she should hold talks with the people no matter how difficult as she opened the first “open dialogue” sessions in a bid to end nearly four months of sometimes violent protests.

She also said the biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis lay with the government.

Beijing-backed Lam was holding talks with 150 members of the community, with each participant to be given around three minutes to express their views, as hundreds of anti-government protesters chanted slogans outside the meeting’s venue.

Reporting by Felix Tam; Editing by Nick Macfie and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below