World News
September 6, 2019 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong leader says measures announced this week are a 'first step'

1 Min Read

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam addresses a news conference in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday measures put forward by the government this week to solve the city’s political turmoil are a first step, but will not solve the crisis immediately.

Lam withdrew a controversial extradition bill this week as part of four measures aimed at appeasing activists, but many people said it was too little, too late.

The Beijing-backed leader, speaking during a trip to Guangxi region in mainland China, also said she disagreed with credit rating agency Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of Hong Kong.

Reporting By Noah Sin, Felix Tam and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Darren Schuettler

