World News
August 20, 2019 / 2:04 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Hong Kong leader says she hopes non-violent protest puts city on road to peace

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam gestures during a news conference in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hopes a non-violent weekend protest that saw hundreds of thousands take to the streets in an anti-government rally was the beginning of efforts to restore peace in the Chinese-ruled city.

Sunday’s protest was the calmest since the latest demonstrations against perceived creeping Beijing influence in the former British colony escalated in mid-June.

Chief Executive Lam also said the would immediately set up a platform to hold dialogue with people of all backgrounds.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok, Clare Jim, Felix Tam, Farah Master, Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below