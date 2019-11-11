Hong Kong leader says violence has far exceeded calls for democracy

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government office in Beijing, China November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday the violence that is roiling the former British colony has exceeded protesters’ demands for democracy and demonstrators are now the people’s enemy.

Lam was speaking hours after police shot a protester, a man was set alight and volleys of tear gas were fired at lunch time in the heart of the financial centre in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during months of unrest.