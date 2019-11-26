World News
November 26, 2019 / 2:01 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Hong Kong leader thanks residents for orderly voting despite volatile environment

1 Min Read

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in a weekly news briefing after local elections in Hong Kong, China, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday thanked residents of the Chinese-ruled city for orderly voting on Sunday despite a relatively volatile environment and said she hoped the peace at the weekend was a voice by people against violence.

Lam was speaking a day after poll results showed democratic candidates secured almost 90% of 452 district council seats in Sunday’s local elections, a landslide victory in polls that were widely seen as a barometer of support for Lam.

Reporting By Clare Jim, Sharon Tam and Noah Sin; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below