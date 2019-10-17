World News
Hong Kong legislative session adjourned amid protests and heckling

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives to answer questions from lawmakers regarding her policy address, as pro-democracy lawmakers hold up placards behind her, at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Legislative Council meeting was adjourned on Thursday as pro-democracy lawmakers repeatedly heckled the city’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, with several escorted from the chamber for the second day in a row.

Lam, who is backed by China’s government, was due to speak a day after announcing measures to tackle the city’s chronic housing shortage in her annual policy address, which she was forced to deliver by video after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled her in the legislature.

