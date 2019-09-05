Hong Kong's Lam says hopes extradition bill's withdrawal will help solve crisis

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam addresses a news conference in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she hopes the formal withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and other measures will help solve the city’s political crisis.

Beijing-backed Lam was speaking a day after she formally withdrew the bill, which had sparked mass protests and plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Protesters and some lawmakers were quick to respond that Lam’s move was too little, too late.