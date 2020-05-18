World News
May 18, 2020 / 3:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over committee leadership

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Scuffles broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong in a row over procedures with the leadership of a key committee at stake.

Security guards were seen carrying two pro-democracy legislators out of the chamber in chaotic scenes.

The house committee’s role is to scrutinise bills before a second reading in the legislative council and has built up a backlog after failing to elect a chairperson since late last year. The backlog includes one bill that would criminalise abuse of China’s national anthem.

Reporting by Jessie Pang and James Pomfret; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below