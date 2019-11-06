France's Macron says he raised the Hong Kong situation with Xi Jinping

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping following a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 6, 2019. Nicolas Asfouri/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he had raised the situation in Hong Kong, rocked with unrest since several months, with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“I shared our concerns and those of Europe”, he said during a news conference at the end of a three-day trip to China.

“We have repeatedly called on the parties involved to dialogue, to show restraint, to de-escalate,” he said, adding he had told Xi the “core of the issue (is) to stress the need for a de-escalation through dialogue”.