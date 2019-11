FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

(Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Shanghai on Monday and discussed the state of things in the city crippled by months-long anti-government protests, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi told the embattled leader the Chinese central government has a high degree of confidence in her and fully recognizes the work by her and her team, according to Xinhua.