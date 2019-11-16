Road clearing in Hong Kong 'voluntary' move by Chinese PLA: city spokesman

People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in t-shirts and khaki trousers clean and service an armoured personnel carrier in the Tam Mei barracks in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, China November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A move by China’s People’s Liberation Army to clear debris and barricades left by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday was initiated as a “voluntary community activity” by the military, a city spokesman said.

The spokesman said the city government did not request assistance from the PLA, which has stayed confined to its garrison during months of protests that have gripped Hong Kong.

(The story changes dateline to HONG KONG.)