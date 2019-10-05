Hong Kong rail operator MTR suspends all services due to vandalism

(Reuters) - Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp said all services would be suspended on Saturday due to “malicious vandalism” as violent protests erupted across the Chinese-ruled city hours after the government invoked emergency powers.

MTR said it strongly condemned the illegal and irresponsible acts of protesters who attacked staff and vandalized railway facilities.

The move comes after another night of violent anti-government protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.