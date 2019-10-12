Petrol bombs thrown inside Hong Kong metro station: government

Anti-government demonstrators march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong, China, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Petrol bombs were thrown inside a Hong Kong metro station on Saturday but no one was injured, the government said, as pro-democracy protesters angry at what they believe is Beijing’s tightening grip on the city took to the streets again.

“Police warn the rioters to stop all illegal acts immediately. We express condemnation against all violent acts and will investigate into the case thoroughly,” the government said in a statement. The Kowloon Tong metro station was seriously damaged in the attack, it said.

Hong Kong’s metro has borne the brunt of protests, with stations torched and trashed, and only returned to normal operations on Friday after being completely shut down. The metro normally carries around 5 million people a day.