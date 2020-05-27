Hong Kong police fire pepper pellets as protests flare in financial heart

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong riot police fired pepper pellets on Wednesday to disperse protesters in the heart of the global financial centre, where Beijing’s proposed national security laws have revived anti-government demonstrations.
Police also surrounded the Legislative Council amid soaring tensions over perceived threats to the city’s freedoms as activists called for protests against a bill to criminalise disrespect of the Chinese anthem.
Reporting By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue