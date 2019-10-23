World News
October 23, 2019 / 4:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong says Taiwan obstructing murder suspect case for political reasons

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities are obstructing the case of a murder suspect whose case led to mass street protests in Hong Kong, a Hong Kong government official said on Wednesday.

Secretary for Security John Lee was speaking hours after Chan Tong-kai walked free from jail as the city’s government squabbled with Taiwan over how to handle a promised voluntary surrender. Taiwan accuses Chan of murdering his girlfriend.

Reporting by Noah Sin, Clare Jim and Farah Master; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below