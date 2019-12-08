What people in Hong Kong are saying after six months of demonstrations

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Here are comments from some protesters at a pro-democracy rally on Sunday that is expected to gauge broad support for anti-government demonstrations that have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for six months.

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march, organised by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The protesters gave only their first names to avoid potential repercussions.

SAKURA, 37, FROM JAPAN

“It’s not just a Hong Kong problem. It’s an international problem. Today Hong Kong, tomorrow Japan. That’s why I come all the way from Japan to support the protest today. I want to safeguard Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong as we are closely connected. So I feel the same as Hong Konger and will stand with Hong Kong.”

JUNE, 40-YEAR-OLD MOTHER

“I will fight for freedom until I die because I am a Hong Konger. Today is about standing with Hong Kong, and the international community.”

KAY, 20, UNIVERSITY STUDENT

“I think the turnout will surpass the 2 million people (who protested in June) as many of my friends will participate for the first time. The stronger the police suppression, the stronger people will fight back. Police are just a chess used by the government, what more important is the universal suffrage.”

ROITA, 60

“At our age, we saw the Tiananmen massacre. At that time we were not strong enough to fight for the young people, that’s why we come out now. I want Hong Kong to have more democracy, more freedom and to have peace. “I don’t want to earn more money ... I want more freedom.”

CHAN, 22, FLYING THE TIBETAN FLAG

“I want to show that Hong Kongers also support Tibet, that we are all victims of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) ... We can see the history of Tibet is repeating itself here.”

LEE, 40s, CLERICAL WORKER

“I live here. I was born here and I have watched the whole society change, the legal system break down. I try to join most major rallies.”