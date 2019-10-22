Hong Kong announces fresh relief measures of $255 million to boost economy

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan speaks at the Hong Kong stock exchange in Hong Kong, China February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced on Tuesday fresh relief measures of HK$2 billion ($255 million) to support the economy as anti-government protests roil the Chinese-ruled city which is bracing for its first recession in a decade.

The move follows a HK$19.1 billion ($2.4 billion) package in August to support the underprivileged and business enterprises as the government grapples with five months of protests that have battered the retail and tourism sectors.