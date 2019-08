Members of the media adjust their gas masks during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police again used tear gas on Sunday to try to disperse anti-government protesters.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in pouring rain on Sunday, regrouping under umbrellas after sometimes violent clashes a day earlier that prompted police to fire tear gas for the first time in more than a week.