May 24, 2020 / 6:07 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters

Anti-government protesters run away from tear gas during a march against Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Sunday, as thousands thronged the streets to protest against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on the city.

The rally came as the city’s government sought to reassure the public and foreign investors over the laws that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups and some business lobbies.

