Hong Kong to re-open Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday after protests

FILE PHOTO: A general view with the bridge that gives access to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel from the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities will re-open the Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday morning, a senior official said, restoring a major transit link connecting two sides of the city.

The tunnel, which links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula, was shut after protesters occupied a nearby university campus last week, fighting fiery battles with police.

Chief secretary Matthew Cheung said on Tuesday the violence had left the tunnel looking like a “war-zone”, with fire hydrants and toll booths damaged.

Hundreds of government staff and contractors have spent several days clearing the site, he said.