Twitter discloses China-backed interference in Hong Kong protests

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday nearly a 1,000 accounts originating from China were “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong” as part of a coordinated state-backed operation.

The accounts undermined the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement in Hong Kong, Twitter said in a blog post.

In a separate statement, the social media company also said it was updating its advertising policy and would not accept advertising from state-controlled news media entities going forward.