Hong Kong university official says no protesters found on campus

Debris and water is seen in an area of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An official at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University said on Wednesday they had not found any protesters left on campus, signaling the end of a siege that saw anti-government demonstrators barricade themselves on the college grounds.

“We have tried our best to handle this matter. We have already done what we could do. We hope we can re-open the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects,” said Polytechnic University Executive Vice President Dr Miranda Lou.