World News
November 27, 2019 / 5:21 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Hong Kong university official says no protesters found on campus

1 Min Read

Debris and water is seen in an area of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An official at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University said on Wednesday they had not found any protesters left on campus, signaling the end of a siege that saw anti-government demonstrators barricade themselves on the college grounds.

“We have tried our best to handle this matter. We have already done what we could do. We hope we can re-open the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects,” said Polytechnic University Executive Vice President Dr Miranda Lou.

Reporting By Jessie Pang, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree, Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
