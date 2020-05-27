Only 'remote' chance of recertifying Hong Kong autonomy in future, Pompeo says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S. Congress on Wednesday that China “has shed any pretense” that the people of Hong Kong enjoy the autonomy required by law, in a report certifying his determination that the territory no long warrants special treatment.

In a report on Hong Kong sent to Congress and seen by Reuters, Pompeo also said he hoped to be able sometime in the future to recertify that Hong Kong once again had enough autonomy to guarantee special treatment under U.S. law. However, he wrote, “Given present circumstances, the chance of that happening is remote.”