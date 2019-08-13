Trump cites intelligence that China moving troops to Hong Kong border

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, citing U.S. intelligence, said China’s government was moving troops to its border with Hong Kong and he urged calm as clashes continued between protesters and authorities in the former British colony.

It was not immediately clear if Trump was reporting fresh movements or movements near the border already reported in the media. “Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!” he tweeted.