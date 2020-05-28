U.S. may now need to treat Hong Kong like China: White House adviser

FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks during a video conference call in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Thursday that Hong Kong may now need to be treated like China when it comes to trade and other financial matters, given Beijing’s move to enact a new law Washington warns would undermine the city’s autonomy.

“We can’t let this go unnoticed and they will be held accountable for that,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC. “If need be, Hong Kong now may have to be treated the same way as China is treated, and that has implications for tariffs and that has implications for financial transparency and stock market listings, and related matters.”