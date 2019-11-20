U.S. House approves Hong Kong rights bill, sends measure to Trump for signature or veto

Protesters are escorted by medical personnel after leaving the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday intended to support human rights in Hong Kong by requiring regular reviews of the city’s special financial status, amid China’s crackdown on a pro-democracy protest movement in the vital financial center.

As voting continued, the vote was an overwhelming 412-1 in favor of the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” sending it to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law or veto. The Senate passed it unanimously on Tuesday.