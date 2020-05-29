Trump's move towards erasing HK privileges is 'recklessly arbitrary': Global Times

U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement about U.S. trade relations with China and Hong Kong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's move towards erasing Hong Kong's privileges is a "recklessly arbitrary" step, according to China's Global Times newspaper bit.ly/3chTbD7.

Trump said on Friday he was ordering his administration to begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong to punish China for its plans to impose new security legislation there, a potential bombshell for the territory’s status as a global financial center.

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party. While the Global Times is not an official mouthpiece of the party, its views are believed to reflect those of its leaders.